 »   »   » WOW! Pulimurugan Finds A Place In The Race For The Oscars!

Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, is by far the biggest ever money-spinner in the history of Malayalam cinema. Some of the big records created by the film stand tall even now.
Well, it has been more than a year since the film hit the theatres and now, it seems like Pulimurugan is all set for another battle and this time on a different ground.
Yes, what you heard is right. Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan is back in the news for a real big reason and it is related to the Oscars. Reportedly, the blockbuster movie of the Malayalam film industry has found a place in the race for the Oscars. Exciting isn't it? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Songs Of Pulimurugan
Interestingly, two songs of Pulimurugan have found a place in the list of the 70 songs eligible for consideration of the award for the Best Original Song. Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe and Maanathe are the songs, which have been featured in the list.
Gopi Sunder..
The songs of the film have been set to tune by Gopi Sunder and this indeed is a pride moment for the talented musician. Pulimurugan is the only Indian work to feature in the big list. The final nominations will be out on January 23, 2018.
More About The Songs..
Kaadaniyum Kaal Chilambe is a duet song, which has been sung by KJ Yesudas and KS Chithra. On the other hand, Maanathe , sung by S Janaki, was used in the film to showcase the childhood days of the central character Murugan.
Pulimurugan At Awards
Well, Pulimurugan is not new to awards and apart from being a big box office success, the movie has had a fine run in the award circuits, as well. The film won two National Awards. It fetched Mohanlal, a special Jury award and Peter Hein, the first ever National Award for the Best Stunt Choreographer.