 »   »   » WOW! Pulimurugan Finds A Place In The Race For The Oscars!

Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, is by far the biggest ever money-spinner in the history of Malayalam cinema. Some of the big records created by the film stand tall even now.

Well, it has been more than a year since the film hit the theatres and now, it seems like Pulimurugan is all set for another battle and this time on a different ground.



Yes, what you heard is right. Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan is back in the news for a real big reason and it is related to the Oscars. Reportedly, the blockbuster movie of the Malayalam film industry has found a place in the race for the Oscars. Exciting isn't it? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

