 »   »   » Mohanlal, Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Come Together?

If we make a list of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, then the names of Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan would definitely feature among the top positions.

All three of them enjoy a huge fan base; they are more than superstars and are considered as the finest actors that the Indian cinema has ever produced.

For Malayalam film audiences, it would be a plesant sight to see Mohanlal with his legendary counterparts. In fact, Mohanlal has even teamed up with Kamal Haasan in the movie, Unnaipol Oruvan.

Now, if all goes well, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will come together soon. Yes, what you heard is right but it won't be for a film but for a big function.

Interestingly, all three of them have won big at the recently announced Nandi awards and their reunion is much awaited..