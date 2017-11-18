 »   »   » Mohanlal, Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Come Together?

If we make a list of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, then the names of Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan would definitely feature among the top positions.
All three of them enjoy a huge fan base; they are more than superstars and are considered as the finest actors that the Indian cinema has ever produced.
For Malayalam film audiences, it would be a plesant sight to see Mohanlal with his legendary counterparts. In fact, Mohanlal has even teamed up with Kamal Haasan in the movie, Unnaipol Oruvan.
Now, if all goes well, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will come together soon. Yes, what you heard is right but it won't be for a film but for a big function.
Interestingly, all three of them have won big at the recently announced Nandi awards and their reunion is much awaited..
Mohanlal
Mohanlal became the first ever Malayalam actor to win the Best Supporting actor award for the year 2014 at the recently announced Nandi Awards. The actor appeared in a full-length role in Tollywood with Janatha Garage and his portrayal of Sathya in the movie, fetched him this big award. With the movie, Mohanlal even went on to set a huge fan base of his own in Telugu speaking regions.
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth, who is considered to be the biggest ever superstar of Indian cinema, has also been named in the list of the winners of the Nandi Awards. In fact, he has been declared as the winner of the NTR award for the year 2016.
Kamal Haasan
Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been a part of the films of different languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and much more. The actor has been adjudged the winner of the NTR National Award for the year 2014.