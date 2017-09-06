 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham/Mahabharata: Official Launch In October?

Randamoozham/Mahabharata, the upcoming Mohanlal starring epic drama is all set to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The movie, which is based on MT Vasudevan Nair's Randamoozham novel, is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

According to the sources close to director Shrikumar Menon, the makers are planning to have the official launch of Randamoozham/Mahabharata in October 2017. The team will officially introduce the cast & crew members and reveal the title poster of the project in the event.



Reportedly, the official announcement of Randamoozham/Mahabharata will be held in a grand event, which will be attended by the big names of Indian film industry. The date and venue of the official launch event are expected to revealed very soon.



Recently, MT Vasudevan Nair had revealed some interesting facts about the magnum opus, in the interview given to Manorama annual issue. According to MT, it took about 7 months to complete the script of Randamoozham, which has a duration of 5 hours 20 minutes.



Randamoozham/Mahabharata will be a multi-lingual project, which will simultaneously made in all major Indian languages and English. The Malayalam version will have the title Randamoozham, while the other language versions will be titled as The Mahabharata.