 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham: Scriptwriter MT Vasudevan Nair Reveals Interesting Details

Mohanlal is all set to play the epic character Bhima, in the movie adaptation of MT Vasudevan Nair's Randamoozham. Scriptwriter MT revealed some interesting facts about the magnum opus, in the interview given to Manorama annual issue.

According to MT Vasudevan Nair, it took about 7 months to complete the script of Randamoozham. The writer also clarified that he has not added any additional elements to the screenplay, to make it more cinematic.



Instead, the screenplay travels through the exact structure of the Randamoozham novel. As per the script, Randamoozham, which has been titled as Mahabharata in other languages, will have a duration of 5 hours 20 minutes.



Initially, a few film industry members had suggested removing the childhood portions of Bheema from the movie adaptation, to alter the duration. However, writer MT Vasudevan Nair refused to do so and decided to release Randamoozham as two parts.



Randamoozham/Mahabharata is directed by the renowned ad film-maker, VA Shrikumar Menon. The movie, which is made with a whopping budget of 1000 Crores, is produced by popular businessman, BR Shetty.



The project is expected to have several renowned actors including Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal roles. Reportedly, Mammootty has also been approached for a key role. The rest of the cast and crew details are expected to be revealed soon.