 »   »   » REVEALED: Mohanlal's Role In Priyadarshan's Next

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, one of the most-celebrated actor-director duos of Malayalam cinema, is all set to be back once again. Priyadarshan is reportedly planning to direct Mohanlal once again, after the grand success of their last association of Oppam.

Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some highly interesting facts about the character of Mohanlal. Interestingly, the complete actor is all set to essay the role of a police trainer in the movie.



Even though Mohanlal has appeared as a police officer in several popular films, the actor is essaying the role of a police trainer for the first time in his acting career. Reportedly, the untitled movie is a complete mass entertainer.



Oppam, the last association of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo, was a great critical and commercial success. As per the latest reports, the director is also planning to work on the Tamil and Hindi remakes of the movie, very soon.



Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming fantasy thriller Odiyan, which is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Priyadarshan, on the other hand, is working his next Tamil outing Nimir, which is a remake of the National award-winning movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram.