 »   »   » Mohanlal's 2017: A Year Filled With Movies, Awards & More!

After a fantabulous 2016, Mohanlal entered the year 2017 with some amazing projects in the pipeline. The year 2017 was all set to witness someamazing films of the much loved star of Mollywood.

As many as 4 Malayalam movies of Mohanlal, released in 2017. The fans had a grand time, as the star's movies made it to the theatres at proper intervals.

But, how was the year for Mohanlal, on a whole? We take you through some of the achievements that came along his way.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol Mohanlal started off the year with the big release of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which emerged as a super success at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer, which narrated a family tale had a phenomenal performance from the actor, and the audiences loved him in the role of Ulahannan. 1971 Beyond Borders 1971 Beyond Borders had hit the theatres amidst huge expectations. The film, which narrated a war based drama featured Mohanlal in a double role, disappointingly failed to meet the expectations of the audiences. The movie, which released during the Vishu season couldn't make any impact at the box office. Velipadinte Pusthakam Velipadinte Pusthakam marked the first ever association of Mohanlal and the popular film-maker Lal Jose. Much was expected from this Mohanlal starrer, in which the actor played the role of a college Vice Principal. It has to be said that the movie couldn't live up to the hype surrounding it. Nevertheless, the film, which hit the theatres during the Onam season had a decent run at the theatres. Villain Villain, the fourth release of Mohanlal marked the biggest ever release of the actor. In the initial days, the movie had met with some negative reviews as the audiences expected a thrilling mass entertainer from the team. Later, with the passage of time, Villain gained its own fan following and earned the tag of a perfect emotional thriller. More importantly, the film had a mesmerising performance from Mohanlal as Mathew Manjooran, a retired cop. National Award The coveted National Award came Mohanlal's way, once again. The actor bagged a special jury award for his performances in the film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Pulimurugan at the 64th National Film Awards. The Amazing Transformation Well, Mohanlal did impress one and all with his amazing transformation for the film Odiyan. The actor, who underwent a special training for above 51 days did lose oodles of weight for the perfection of the character.

Meanwhile, the year became a special one for all Mohanlal fans with the star announcing some big and promising projects like Randamoozham, Odiyan, Ajoy Varma movie etc. The actor will kick-off the year 2018 with the film Odiyan.