 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal's Drishyam Becomes The First Regional Film From India To Achieve This!

How can the Malayalam film audiences forget the Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, which hit the theatres in the year 2013?Apart from setting a big list of records at the Kerala box office, Mohanlal's Drishyam also went on to find a place in the list of the all-time favourites of the moviegoers.
Interestingly, Drishyam, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, was remade to most of the other regional languages and that speaks volumes more about the success that the film enjoyed. Now, almost after close to 4 years of its release, this Mohanlal starrer has hit the headlines again, for a very big reason. Keep scrolling down to know what the big news is..
Chinese Production Company Buys The Rights
And here is the big news. Reportedly, the rights of the script of Drishyam, which has been penned by the director Jeethu Joseph himself, has been bought by a production company based in China.
The First Regional Language Film To Achieve This!
It is for the first time that the rights of a regional language film from India is being bought by a Chinese production team. Jeethu Joseph, himself confirmed the same through a Facebook post.
A Proud Moment For Mollywood
Well, this indeed is a proud moment for Mollywood and this is an indication of the fact that Malayalam film industry and its movies are being noted by the global audiences, as well.
The Various Remakes Of Drishyam
Well, Drishyam has already been remade to various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The Tamil version of the movie was directed by Jeethu Joseph himself and it featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role.