 »   »   » Mohanlal's Drishyam Or Kamal Haasan's Papanasam? Here Is The Pick Of A Popular Writer!

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, which hit the theatres in 2013, did go on to become record-breaking blockbuster, back then. More importantly, this Malayalam movie also went on to gain a nationwide attention.
This Mohanlal starrer was later remade in different languages and most of them emerged as big successes. But, among the remakes, it was Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam, which gained the maximum attention.
The reason lies in the name Kamal Haasan, who had reprised the role done by Mohanlal in the original. It was a dream come true moment for all movie lovers, as they got to witness one of the greatest actors of the country getting in to the shoes of another.
Ever since the release of Papanasam, comparisons between Mohanlal's version and Kamal Haasan's version started popping up. Now, popular Malayalam writer T Padmanabhan, in an interview given to popular magazine Grihalakshmi, picked his favourite from Mohanlal's Drishyam and Kamal Haasan's Papanasam.
Drishyam Or Papanasam?
In the interview, T Padmanabhan has stated that when comparing Papanasam and Drishyam, he feels that Papansam stands a notch higher and the main reason for that is the performance of Kamal Haasan.
How Did T Padmanabhan Watch Papanasam?
Interestingly, Kamal Haasan and T Padmanabhan are good friends. In the interview, the writer also opens up that, at the time of Papanasam, Kamal Haasan had called him and enquired whether he had watched Papanasam or not. Later, Kamal Haasan contacted the Kerala distributor of Papanasam and asked them to arrange all the facilities for T Padmanabhan to watch the movie.
T Padmanabhan's Favourite Malayalam Actors
In the interview, T Padmanabhan opened up about his favourite Malayalam actors. He picked Mohanlal as his faviurite actor and Surabhi Lakshmi as his favourite actress. He also stated that he really likes Mammootty, as well.
Comparisons Between Mohanlal & Kamal Haasan In Both The Movies
In fact, both Mohanlal's and Kamal Haasan's performances in Drishyam & Papanasam were subjected to a lot of comparisons. The major comparison was done on the basis of the climax sequences. Both the actors had opted for a different approach in the climax sequences.
Characterization Of Georgekutty and Suyambulingam
Interestingly, Georgekutty of Drishyam and Suyambulingam of Papanasam had slight differences in characterizations. While Georgekutty is a person who contains all his feelings, Suyambulingam is one such person, who shows out his emotions, which is quite evident from some of the sequences in Papanasam.