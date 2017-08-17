 »   »   » Mohanlal's Drishyam Or Kamal Haasan's Papanasam? Here Is The Pick Of A Popular Writer!

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, which hit the theatres in 2013, did go on to become record-breaking blockbuster, back then. More importantly, this Malayalam movie also went on to gain a nationwide attention.

This Mohanlal starrer was later remade in different languages and most of them emerged as big successes. But, among the remakes, it was Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam, which gained the maximum attention.



The reason lies in the name Kamal Haasan, who had reprised the role done by Mohanlal in the original. It was a dream come true moment for all movie lovers, as they got to witness one of the greatest actors of the country getting in to the shoes of another.



Ever since the release of Papanasam, comparisons between Mohanlal's version and Kamal Haasan's version started popping up. Now, popular Malayalam writer T Padmanabhan, in an interview given to popular magazine Grihalakshmi, picked his favourite from Mohanlal's Drishyam and Kamal Haasan's Papanasam.

