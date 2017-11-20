 »   »   » HERE IT IS! Mohanlal's First Message Post Winning The Nandi Award!

Mohanlal, the pride of Kerala who went on to etch a place for his own in the Telugu film industry with the movie Janatha Garage, got yet another big appreciation in the form of Nandi Award for the Best Supporting actor for the year 2016.

With this big win, Mohanlal even went on to become the first ever Malayalam actor to win the Nandi Award for the Best Supporting Actor.

Mohanlal, recently took to has official Facebook page to send out a message post winning the big award. The actor wrote that he is grateful to the people and the Govt Of Andhra Pradesh for honouring him with the prestigious Nandi Award for the Best Supporting Actor. He also shared this appreciation and accolades with Koratala Siva, Mythri Movie Makers, Jr. NTR and the entire team of the movie.

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Mohanlal..

Interestingly, this is the actor's second major award for his portrayal of Sathya in this blockbuster Telugu movie. Earlier, the actor went on to receive a special jury award at the 64th national Film Awards for his performance in the film Janatha Garage.