 »   »   » FACTS! This Mohanlal Starrer Still Holds The Record For The Biggest Ever Malayalam Movie Release!

Mohanlal and his movies have had a fantastic tryst with records. Be it the huge release that his films get or the big box office numbers, Mohanlal movies are not new to such records.
Interestingly, some big movies of Mohanlal are in the pipeline and most of them are expected to make and break new records and for sure, a big release, as well.
Gone are those days when Malayalam movies were released in limited screens. Now, it is the era of wide release and all big movies follow that.
On that note, we here take you through an interesting piece of information regarding a Mohanlal movie, which holds the record for the largest ever release of a Malayalam movie, even after two decades. Any guesses on that Mohanlal starrer? Keep scrolling down to find the answer..
Kaalapani.. (1996)
Kaalapani, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by Priyadarshan is the film that holds the record for the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie. The movie, which hit the theatres in 1996 was one of the highly anticipated films of those times.
In 450 Theatres..
Believe it or not, Mohanlal's Kaalapani was released in close to 450 theatres worldwide, which was itself a record for an Indian movie, back in those days. The movie went on to prove that Malayalam films have the market and ability to get a big release.
Velipadinte Pusthakam
Mohanlal's most recent release, Velipadinte Pusthakam, which hit the theatres during this Onam season, couldn't break the huge record set by Mohanlal's Kaalapani. Velipadinte Pusthakam had released in 400 screens, all over India.
Pulimurugan – The Biggest Ever Box Office Success
Interestingly, the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which is the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayam cinema was released in over 200 screens in Kerala alone. Reportedly, the film managed to get above 350 screens from all over India.
Can Villain Break The Record?
Now, all eyes are on Mohanlal starrer Villain, which is expected to come out in the theatres soon. Now, it has to be seen whether Villain will break the record set by Kaalapani or not. The film is sure to get a big release and there were reports that various language versions of the film will hit the theatres on the same date.