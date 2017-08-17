 »   »   » Mohanlal's Lalsalam Show To Go On Air Soon!

As we all know, Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is all set to foray into the mini screen. Mohanlal is making his debut as a television host, with the upcoming chat show, Lalsalam.

The show, which will be aired on Amrita TV, is all set to premiere on 18th August, Friday. As per the reports, Lalsalam show will be aired on every Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM on the channel.

From the recently released promo video of Lalsalam, it is pretty evident that the show will be a total treat to the Mohanlal fans, who were eagerly waiting for the actor's mini screen entry.

Manju Warrier, the star actress is said to be the first guest on the show. The recent promo, which features Mohanlal and Manju enacting the Aaram Thampuran, has been going viral on social media.

Apart from Manju Warrier, several film industry members and musicians, including KPAC Lalitha, Nedumudi Venu, KS Chithra, Stephen Devassy, etc., will appear in the show in its first few episodes.

Mohanlal, who is currently busy with the shooting of the show, will soon fly to Bhutan along with family for a mini vacation. He will join the sets of his upcoming movie Odiyan, after coming back.