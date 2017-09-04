 »   »   » Mohanlal's New Look In Odiyan, The Stunning Trailer Of Villain & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal fans were in for two big surprises in the past week. Both the gifts that the fans and the entire Malayalam film audiences got were in connection with two of the upcoming big movies of Mohanlal.
At first, the audiences got a glimpse of Mohanlal's look in the upcoming film Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. The Mohanlal starrer, which is a big budget venture is high on expectations.
Later, the audiences got another big surpise from the team of Mohanlal starrer Villain, the upcoming film which has been hemled by renowned film-maker B Unnikrishnan. Keep scrolling down to know more about all these and other Mollywood news of the week..
The Stunning Trailer Of Mohanlal's Villain
The much awaited trailer of Mohanlal starrer Villain, is finally out. The makers of the film, released the trailer of the film on September 1, 2017. The 1 minute 42 seconds long trailer promises a thrilling movie, which is expected to be a sure shot blockbuster. Meanwhile, the trailer is busy clocking views and has already set some records on social media.
The New Big Addition In Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi
The shoot of Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi is currently progressing. The movie, directed by Jeethu Joseph marks the youngsters debut as a lead hero. Reportedly, the team has roped in popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu to play an important role in Aadhi. The actor was previously seen in Malayalam in the film Pulimurugan.
Mohanlal's New Look In Odiyan
Mohanlal has joined the sets of his upcoming film Odiyan, the shooting of which commenced in Banaras. Now, one of the looks of the actor from this highly anticipated movie is out. The new pictures from the sets of the movie, in which the actor is seen in a Saffron coloured dress, sporting a long hair and thick beard, have already gone viral on Facebook.
Solo To Release In October?
Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo, is one among the most awaited movies of the actor. This anthology movie rides high on expectations and the promotion of the film is going at full swing. If reports are to be believed, the makers have locked the release date of the movie and reportedly, the film might hit the theatres on October 5, 2017.
Pulimurugan's 6D Version Is Out
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan has went on to achieve something big and unique. Reportedly, Pulimurugan has become the first ever Indian movie to get a 6D version. The 6D version of Pulimurugan is being screened at the 6D theatre in Abad Nucleus Mall in Kochi.
Fahadh Faasil's Trance Is A Big Budget Venture
According to the reports, Fahadah Faasil's upcoming movie Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed will be a big budget venture. Reportedly, Trance will be the costliest Fahadh Faasil movie ever. The film has an ensemble star cast and Trance is expected to come out in the theatres in 2018.