 »   »   » WAITING! Mohanlal’s New Young & Vibrant Look For Odiyan To Be Out On This Day!

Odiyan, the upcoming film of Mohanlal has a lot of specialties associated with it. The film, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon is shaping up as the costliest ever film made in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The Mohanlal starrer is expected to hit the theatres in the first half of 2018 and at present, the works of the film is progressing and the first three schedules of shoot have already been completed.



Reportedly, Mohanlal will be seen in different looks in this film and for the younger portions of the lead character Manikyan, Mohanlal will be seen in a young and vibrant look and the actor has been undergoing a special training to shed a few kilos.



Here is an important update for all those who have been eagerly awaiting to see the all new look of the actor..

