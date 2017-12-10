 »   »   » WAITING! Mohanlal’s New Young & Vibrant Look For Odiyan To Be Out On This Day!

Odiyan, the upcoming film of Mohanlal has a lot of specialties associated with it. The film, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon is shaping up as the costliest ever film made in the history of Malayalam cinema.
The Mohanlal starrer is expected to hit the theatres in the first half of 2018 and at present, the works of the film is progressing and the first three schedules of shoot have already been completed.
Reportedly, Mohanlal will be seen in different looks in this film and for the younger portions of the lead character Manikyan, Mohanlal will be seen in a young and vibrant look and the actor has been undergoing a special training to shed a few kilos.
Here is an important update for all those who have been eagerly awaiting to see the all new look of the actor..
Here's The Date..
According to the latest reports that have come in, Mohanlal's new look for Odiyan, in which he will be seen in a young & vibrant avatar will be out on December 13, 2017 and it will be released through the actor's official Facebook page.
|
VA Shrikumar Menon's Message..
VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of this upcoming big budget movie took to Twitter to officially announce the same. His first tweet regarding the same read as "The wait is finally over . The laletan world wanted to see for so long is coming !!!
Special Training
Reportedly, Mohanlal has been undergoing a special and intense training since November under a team of trainers, yoga masters and dermatologist. Well, the audiences are so eager to watch their favourite star in an all new avatar.