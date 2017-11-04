 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: Here's Is An Interesting Information About The Movie!

Odiyan, the highly awaited film of Mohanlal, which marks the directorial debut of VA Shrikumar Menon will come out in the theatres in 2018.

The film is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam and the Mohanlal starrer is being bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas.



Well, expectations on Odiyan are quite high and the film is sure to script some new records at the box office, upon its arrival in the theatres.



Now, here is an interesting piece of information regarding Odiyan which would rightly speak about the speciality of the project. Leep scrolling down to know more..



Registered With Writers Guild Of America Reportedly, the story of Odiyan has been registered with the Writers Guild Of America and hence assuring that nobody else could copy the story of the movie. Reportedly, it is the first ever story of a Malayalam film to have registered with the Writers Guild Of America

Script Penned By Harikrishnan Odiyan has its script penned by National Award Winning writer Harikrishnan. Earlier, the writer had penned the script for the Mammootty starrer Kutty Sranku for which he received the National recognition.

Mohanlal's Preparations.. Mohanlal is all set to go an extra mile for the perfection of the character in the movie. The actor is on an intense training to shed approximately 15 Kilos so as to play the younger versions of Manikyan,the character played by Mohanlal in the movie.

A New Addition To The Team? Meanwhile, another update regarding the Mohanlal starrer has been doing the rounds. Speculations are rife that Sam CS has been roped in to work on the background score of the movie. Sam CS's earlier work was the blockbuster movie Vikram Vedha for which he won a lot of praises.



One more schedule of shoot is remaining to be completed and it is expected to begin in the month of February. Reportedly, the climax sequences of the film have been completed and it was shot on a large scale.