 »   »   » Mohanlal's Pulimurugan Becomes The First Ever Indian Movie To Achieve This!

Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan did show the right way forward for Malayalam cinema and the big success of the movie proved that Malayalam cinema has a huge market, which if targeted in the right manner could reap in profit for the industry.

This Mohanlal starrer did achieve a numerous records at the box office and it seems like pulimurugan is still not done with it. This film, directed by Vysakh continues to create history.



Now, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan has gone to achieve something really big and it has become the first ever Indian movie to achieve this. Keep scrolling down to know more about this..

