 »   »   » Mohanlal's Pulimurugan: 1 Year Of The Record-breaking Blockbuster!

Pulimurugan, the Mohanlal starrer is one such film that we the Malayalam film audiences, can't stop talking about. The film has etched such a pivotal place in the history of Malayalam cinema and in the minds of the audiences.

It is hard to believe that it has been one year since the release of this Mohanlal movie, which tuned out to be an all-time blockbuster. Yes, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan is celebrating its first anniversary tomorrow (October 07, 2017).



Upon its release, Pulimurugan went out to set numerous records at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer rightly went on to become a trendsetter and the superstar once again proved why he is one of the most loved and followed celebrities of Kerala.



Words would be less to write about the records that the film created, but on the occasion of the first anniversary of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan we take you through some of the vital contributions and achievements of the film.

