 »   »   » Mohanlal's Pulimurugan: 1 Year Of The Record-breaking Blockbuster!

Pulimurugan, the Mohanlal starrer is one such film that we the Malayalam film audiences, can't stop talking about. The film has etched such a pivotal place in the history of Malayalam cinema and in the minds of the audiences.
It is hard to believe that it has been one year since the release of this Mohanlal movie, which tuned out to be an all-time blockbuster. Yes, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan is celebrating its first anniversary tomorrow (October 07, 2017).
Upon its release, Pulimurugan went out to set numerous records at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer rightly went on to become a trendsetter and the superstar once again proved why he is one of the most loved and followed celebrities of Kerala.
Words would be less to write about the records that the film created, but on the occasion of the first anniversary of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan we take you through some of the vital contributions and achievements of the film.
Inaugurated The Coveted 100-Crore Club In Mollywood
The 100-Crore club was once a dream for the Malayalam film industry. It was once considered as a milestone which was hard to cross. But with the majestic opening of Pulimurugan, even the 100-Crore club looked possible and rightly the film inaugurated the coveted club in Mollywood.
Showed The Way Forward For Big Budget Films
Pulimurugan showed the right way forward for big budget movies in Malayalam. Many film-makers and producers now dare to come up with big budget films with a conviction that they can reap in profit.
Pulimurugan also did impart some lessons on how a film should be marketed to emerge as a huge success at the box office. Moreover, Pulimurugan gave the much necessary courage to all film-makers who have some big projects in their minds.
Entered The Guinness Book Of World Records
Can you imagine a Malayalam film breaking the big record set by a Hollywood movie to enter the Guinness Book Of World Records? Well, Pulimurugan did that too. The film now holds the Guinness record for the screening of a 3D movie for the largest number of audiences, which was earlier held by Will Smith's Men In Black.
Explored The Market Outside Kerala
Pulimurugan is a film which had a regional flare. At the same time, the movie was successful in exploring the markets outside Kerala. We all know how well the Telugu dubbed version of Pulimurugan went on to perform at the box office. The film was successful in exploring such markets and opening them wide open for the upcoming Malayalam films as well.