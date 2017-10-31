 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham: VA Shrikumar Menon Posts An Update About The Movie!

Ever since the big announcement regarding Mohanlal's Randamoozham came, the audiences have been closely following each and every update regarding the film.

Randamoozham is definitely the prestigious project of Indian cinema and is touted to take Malayalam cinema to the global level.



The Mohanlal starrer was officially announced early this year and later BR Shetty stepped in as the producer of the film, which will be directed by VA Shrikumar Menon under the script penned by MT Vasudevan nair.



It has been quite some time since we heard about the movie and here is a major update about the film..



For all those who are eager to know randamoozham progress. The pre prdn work is in full swing and I would be dedicating myself frm Jan 19

— shrikumar menon (@VA_Shrikumar) October 28, 2017 VA Shrikumar Menon's Message Recently, VA Shrikumar Menon took to twitter to post an important message regarding the movie. He wrote that the pre-production work of the film is currently in full-swing and the director would dedicate himself for the project from Jan 19 onwards.

Presently Busy With The Works Of Odiyan..! Meanwhile, VA Shrikumar Menon is at present, busy with the works of his debut directorial venture, Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. One more schedule of shoot is remaining to be completed.

The Big Budget Importantly, Randamoozham will be made with a huge budget of 1000 Crores and thus making it the costliest ever Indian film. Many top stars and technicians from round the globe are expected to be a part of the project.

In Two Parts According to the reports, Randamoozham will be release in two different parts and together, the film will have a duration of 5 hours and 20 minutes. The second part will release after 4 months to the release of the first part.



If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film in 2020. Earlier, there were reports that the team is planning to launch the film in a grand function.