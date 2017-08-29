 »   »   » INTERESTING! Mohanlal Gives Special Wishes To Team Lavakusha!

Mohanlal, the Complete Actor of Indian cinema has never shied away from supporting the good works of his fellow celebrities. Now, here is an instance when Mohanlal gave a big surprise to the team of the upcoming film Lavakusha.

Yesterday (August 28, 2017), team Lavakusha had released the first official teaser of the movie. Interestingly, it was actor Aju Varghese who officially presented the first teaser to the audiences. Later on, the team got a real big gift, as they got the best wishes from none other than Mohanlal.

Interestingly, Mohanlal commented his wishes on the teaser of Lavakusha, shared by Aju Varghese.It was indeed a big moment for the entire team of Lavakusha and they were definitely overjoyed, by the big support that they got. Aju Varghese, made it a point to send out a heartfelt thankful message to Mohanlal.

Well, the teaser of Lavakusha has gained a huge attention on social media and is nearing 1 Million views on Facebook. The first teaser featuring Aju Varghese, Neeraj madhav and Biju Menon in it, promises a quality entertainer. Directed by Gireesh Mano, Lavakusha has its script penned by Neeraj Madhav. The movie is expected to come out in September.