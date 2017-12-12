 »   »   » Mohanlal's Toned-down Avatar Is The Talk Of The Social Media!

It has been over 50 days since we saw Mohanlal making a public appearance. Reportedly, the actor was undergoing an intense training to shed a few kilos for his upcoming film Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.
According to the reports, Mohanlal underwent a special training under the guidance of a group of trainers, yoga masters, and masseurs from France. The fans of the actor and the entire Malayalam film audiences have been eagerly waiting to see the new avatar of Mohanlal.
It was then that VA Shrikumar Menon came up with an announcement regarding the launch of the next teaser of Odiyan and also the unveiling of the new look of Mohanlal. This announcement further raised the expectations of all the fans of Mohanlal..
A Toned-down Mohanlal
A new picture of Mohanlal, in a much toned-down avatar is now the talk of the social media. Today's edition of Malayala Manorama did come up with this latest picture of Mohanlal it spread like wildfire on social media. Actor has definitely shed a lot of kilos and he looks energetic and vibrant.
Pic Courtesy: Malayala Manorama
Dedication Beyond Comparison
Reportedly, Mohanlal has been following a strict diet since the past few days. Well, with this, the actor has once again proved that he is one of the most dedicated artists around and is always ready to go an extra mile for the perfection of the character.
As Promised..
Interestingly, a lot of discussions were doing the rounds regarding Mohanlal's weight loss for Odiyan. The actor, in one of the interviews had stated that he will trim down at any cost for Odiyan and he has rightly, kept his word.
Release Of The New Teaser
Meanwhile, Mohanlal has send out a new video regarding Odiyan through his official Facebook page. Much like the previous teasers, this video has a narration by Mohanlal and it has been mentioned that the new look will be revealed tomorrow at 10 AM.