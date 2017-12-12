 »   »   » Mohanlal's Toned-down Avatar Is The Talk Of The Social Media!

It has been over 50 days since we saw Mohanlal making a public appearance. Reportedly, the actor was undergoing an intense training to shed a few kilos for his upcoming film Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

According to the reports, Mohanlal underwent a special training under the guidance of a group of trainers, yoga masters, and masseurs from France. The fans of the actor and the entire Malayalam film audiences have been eagerly waiting to see the new avatar of Mohanlal.



It was then that VA Shrikumar Menon came up with an announcement regarding the launch of the next teaser of Odiyan and also the unveiling of the new look of Mohanlal. This announcement further raised the expectations of all the fans of Mohanlal..

