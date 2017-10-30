 »   »   » Mohanlal's Training For Odiyan, Poster Of Mammootty's Masterpiece & Other Mollywood News Of The Week

Mohanlal is sure to stun all his fans and followers with his upcoming film Odiyan. The second schedule of the film was completed recently and reportedly, Mohanlal is all set for an intense training for the later portions of the movie.

On the other hand, there came a pleasant surprise for all Mammootty fans, in the form of a good present from the team of the actor's upcoming movie, Masterpiece.

But, the entire film industry was grief-struck in the past week as Mollywood lost IV Sasi, who was undoubtedly one of the finest film-makers in the industry. Keep scrolling down to read about these and other Mollywood news of the week.