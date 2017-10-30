 »   »   » Mohanlal's Training For Odiyan, Poster Of Mammootty's Masterpiece & Other Mollywood News Of The Week

Mohanlal is sure to stun all his fans and followers with his upcoming film Odiyan. The second schedule of the film was completed recently and reportedly, Mohanlal is all set for an intense training for the later portions of the movie.
On the other hand, there came a pleasant surprise for all Mammootty fans, in the form of a good present from the team of the actor's upcoming movie, Masterpiece.
But, the entire film industry was grief-struck in the past week as Mollywood lost IV Sasi, who was undoubtedly one of the finest film-makers in the industry. Keep scrolling down to read about these and other Mollywood news of the week.
Popular Malayalam Director IV Sasi Is No More
IV Sasi, the film-maker whose contributions to the Malayalam film industry are innumerable, passed away on October 24, 2017. IV Sasi, who was 69, is survived by his wife Seema and two children, Anu and Ani. Many Mollywood celebrities made to his residence in Chennai to bid farewell to the master of Malayalam cinema.
Mohanlal Is On An Intense Training
Mohanlal will be seen in different get-ups in the upcoming movie Odiyan and the actor has started his preparations to shed 15 kilos for the younger portions in the movie. VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of the film confirmed that the actor is on an intense physical training with a team of trainers, yoga masters and dermatologists from France.
Vineeth Sreenivasan's Character In Aravindante Athithikal
Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen playing an interesting role in M Mohanan's next directorial venture. The actor will play the role of a lodge owner named Aravindan in this upcoming film titled as Aravindante Athithikal.
Mayanadhi Gets A Release Date
Aashiq Abu and Tovino Thomas team's Mayanadhi is gearing up to hit the theatres. Reportedly, this upcoming film which features Aishwarya Raghavan as the leading lady will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.
New Poster Of Masterpiece
Matserpiece is one among the most awaited films of the year. The Mammootty starrer is gearing up to hit the theatres during the Christmas season and now, the makers have come up with the new poster of the movie. This new poster features Mammootty along with a group of young actors.
Tovino Thomas Replaces Prithviraj In Aami
Aami, the upcoming film of Kamal, which is the biopic on the life of Kamala Surayya aka Madhavikutti will feature Tovino Thomas in an important role. Reportedly, the actor has been roped in to play a role, which was supposed to be done by Prithviraj.