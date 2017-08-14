 »   »   » Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam Gets A Release Date!

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming entertainer marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lal Jose. As per the latest updates, Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is one of the most anticipated films of the year, has finally got a release date.

Reportedly, the Mohanlal movie will hit the theatres as an Onam release, on 31st August 2017. However, lead actor Mohanlal or team members have not made any official confirmation about the release date, yet.



Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is said to be a complete entertainer, features Mohanlal in the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula, the Vice Principal of the popular college in the city. The movie depicts how Prof. Idikkula's arrival changes the campus.



Interestingly, Mohanlal is appearing in three different get-ups for his role in the movie. According to the close sources, Velipadinte Pusthakam is a total surprise package, which will satisfy both the movie lovers and Mohanlal fans.



Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Velipadinte Pusthakam. Anoop Menon, Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar, Aanandam fame Arun Kurian, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Benny P Nayarambalam has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Vishnu Sarma is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.