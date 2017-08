Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming Mohanlal-Lal Jose is one of the most-awaited releases of this Onam season. Lead actor Mohanlal recently released the Jimikki Kammal video song from the movie, through his official Facebook page.

The super-energetic song, which features the college and the rivalry between the students. Sarathkumar aka Appani Ravi, the Angamaly Diaries has stolen the show in the song sequences, with his extraordinary performance.