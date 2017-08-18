 »   »   » Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam: 'Jimikki Kammal' Song Video Goes Viral

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming Mohanlal-Lal Jose is one of the most-awaited releases of this Onam season. Lead actor Mohanlal recently released the Jimikki Kammal video song from the movie, through his official Facebook page.

The super-energetic song, features the college campus and the rivalry between the students. Sarathkumar aka Appani Ravi, the Angamaly Diaries actor has stolen the show in the song sequence, with his extraordinary performance.



Jimikki Kammal, which is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni, is penned by ANil Panachooran and composed by Shaan Rahman. The song has completed 1.7 Lakhs views on YouTube, within just 6 hours of its release.



Mohanlal essays the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula, in Velipadinte Pusthakam. Prof. Michael Idikkula is the Malayalam professor of the college, who later gets promoted to the post of the vice principal.



Angamaly Diaries fame Anna Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Velipadinte Pusthakam. Anoop Menon, Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar, Aanandam fame Arun Kurian, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Vishnu Sarma, the Godha fame cinematographer, is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

