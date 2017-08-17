 »   »   » Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam: 'Jimikki Kammal' Song Video Goes Viral

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming Mohanlal-Lal Jose is one of the most-awaited releases of this Onam season. Lead actor Mohanlal recently released the Jimikki Kammal video song from the movie, through his official Facebook page.

The super-energetic song, features the college campus and the rivalry between the students. Sarathkumar aka Appani Ravi, the Angamaly Diaries actor has stolen the show in the song sequence, with his extraordinary performance.

Jimikki Kammal, which is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni, is penned by ANil Panachooran and composed by Shaan Rahman. The song has completed 1.7 Lakhs views on YouTube, within just 6 hours of its release.