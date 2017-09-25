 »   »   » Mohanlal's Version Of Jimikki Kammal, Dulquer Salmaan's Milestone & Other Mollywood News Of The Week

The song Jimikki Kammal.. from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam is the hot favourite of the audiences. Such is the grand reception that the song has been receiving ever since its release.
Jimikki Kammal.. has rightly turned out to be a trendsetter but, many of you might have missed the presence of Mohanlal in it.
Well, all the fans of Mohanlal and this song were in for a big surprise in the past week. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Apart from this, also read about the new milestone that Dulquer Salmaan has achieved and all the other major Mollywood news from the past week.
Mohanlal's Jimikki Kammal Version Is Racing Ahead..!
Yesterday, Mohanlal took to Facebook to release the new version of 'Jimikki Kammal..' song from Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has the star himself grooving to the song. The video has already gone viral on social media and is the talk of the town. Mohanlal has amazed one and all with his stunning moves and unmatchable screen presence.
Tovino Thomas Roped In For Maari 2
Tovino Thoms is definitely going places. The young actor of Mollywood is all set to play the role of the main antagonist in Dhanush's upcoming venture Maari 2, which will be directed by Balaji Mohan. Maari 2 will be Tovino Thomas' second film in Tamil.
Jayaram And Mamtha Mohandas To Team Up Soon
Jayaram and Mamtha Mohandas, who were earlier seen together in the films Kadha Thudarunnu and Njanum Ente Familyum, will soon team up once again for the film, which will be directed by actor Salim Kumar. Reportedly, both of them will play a couple in this movie.
Important Update On Anjali Menon's Next
Reportedly, Anjali Menon is all set to start the work of her next directorial venture. According to the reports, this upcoming film will feature Prithviraj in the lead role. Nazriya Nazim is expected to make a comeback with this film. Now, the latest addition to the project is popular actress Parvathy, who is touted to play one among the lead roles in the movie.
Villain To Be A Deepavali Release?
Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. A lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding its release. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Villain might hit the theatres on October 19, 2017 as a Deepavali release. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie.
Dulquer Salmaan's New Milestone In Twitter
Dulquer Salmaan, who is quite active on social media has crossed yet another major milestone in Twitter. Dulquer Salmaan, who is now the second most followed Malayalam actor (Male) has crossed the 1 Million mark in terms of the number of followers.