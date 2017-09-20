 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain To Be A Deepavali Release?

It seems like we have to wait a bit more for the arrival of Mohanlal's Villain. The movie is all set to become one of the biggest releases ever and a lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding the release date of the film.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Villain might hit the theatres during the Pooja season. Later, reports came in that the Mohanlal starrer might hit the theatres in the beginning of October.



Now, here is a major update on the release date of Villain. According to the latest reports that have come in, Mohanlal's Villain might hit the theatres as a Deepavali release on October 19, 2017.



Well, if reports are to be believed, the makers are also planning to release the Tamil and Telugu versions of Villain, simultaneously on the same date. Villain's trailer, which was released by its makers during the Onam season did go on to set some new records on social media.



Villain has been directed by B Unnikrishnan, who himself has scripted the movie. Apart from Mohanlal, Villain also features Vishal, Hansika Motwani, manju Warrier, Srikanth, Raashi Khanna, Siddique etc., in important roles.