 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Meet The Antagonists!

Villain, the highly anticipated upcoming Mohanlal movie has already been in the headlines for his huge star cast and technical crew. Now, the team has officially introduced the antagonist team of the Mohanlal movie.

Recently, director B Unnikrishnan revealed the characters of Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna, and Sreekanth, through his official Facebook page. All the four actors, who are popular in Tamil and Telugu industries, are ready to make their Mollywood debut with Villain.