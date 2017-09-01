 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: The Official Trailer Is Out And It Is Nothing Less Than Stunning!

Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer directed by B Unnikrishnan, is one among the most anticipated movies of the year. The film with big production values and a huge star cast is expected to give another big blockbuster for Mohanlal.

Earlier, it was announced that team Villain will be coming out with the trailer of this upcoming Mohanlal starrer during the Onam season. Rightly, the makers have released the latest trailer of Villain and it is nothing less than stunning.



The Stunning Trailer Mohanlal, took to Facebook to officially release the trailer of Villain. Straight away, the trailer has gone on to become a huge hit on social media. B Unnikrishnan, Manju warrier etc., also shared the trailer of the movie through their respective Facebook pages.

More About The Trailer.. The 1 minute 42 seconds long trailer hints that Villain will be a real investigative thriller, with some solid content. The team also introduces Tamil actor Vishal and Hansika Motwani through this latest trailer.

All Set To Break Records..? Villain's trailer is all set to crossed 2 Lakh views on Facebook, within just 1 hour. Well, going at this rate, the trailer itself will go on to set a new record.

When Will Villain Hit The Thetares..? Well, the makers of Villain are yet to finalise the exact release date of the movie. There are certain reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres in October, but no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



Villain has an ensemble star cast and apart from Mohanlal, the film also features Manju Warrier, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Rashi Khanna, Telugu actor Srikanth, Chemban Vinod Jose, Aju Varghese etc., in important roles,