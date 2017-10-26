 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: The Film That Has Set New Records Even Before Its Release!

Villain, starring Mohanlal in the lead role is all set for an entry amidst huge hype and celebrations. Definitely, it wouldn't be wrong to tag Villain as the movie of the season and all eyes will be on the big records that the film is touted to set at the box office from October 27, 2017 onwards.

Meanwhile, Villain has already pocketed some big records and it even made it a point to eclipse some of the records set by Mohanlal's Pulimurugan released in 2016.



The Mohanlal starrer has started the hunt even before the release and the pre-release records set by the film rightly indicates the same. Keep scrolling down to know more about the pre-release records set by Mohanlal's Villain..

