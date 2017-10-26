 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: The Film That Has Set New Records Even Before Its Release!

Villain, starring Mohanlal in the lead role is all set for an entry amidst huge hype and celebrations. Definitely, it wouldn't be wrong to tag Villain as the movie of the season and all eyes will be on the big records that the film is touted to set at the box office from October 27, 2017 onwards.
Meanwhile, Villain has already pocketed some big records and it even made it a point to eclipse some of the records set by Mohanlal's Pulimurugan released in 2016.
The Mohanlal starrer has started the hunt even before the release and the pre-release records set by the film rightly indicates the same. Keep scrolling down to know more about the pre-release records set by Mohanlal's Villain..
Satellite Rights
This Mohanlal starrer has already made broken all the records, as far as satellite rights are considered. According to the reports that have come in, Surya TV bagged the satellite rights for a whopping amount of 7 Crores.
Music Rights
The songs of Villain have already gained the necessary attention. At the same time, it has to be noted that the music rights of the film were obtained by Junglee Music and that too for an amount of 50 Lakhs, which is definitely a record.
Dubbing Rights
Villain has got yet another big record under its sleeve. Reportedly, the film will be dubbed to Hindi, as well. The Hindi dubbing rights for the film have been sold of above 3 Crores and it is for the first time that a Malayalam film is attaining such a huge price.