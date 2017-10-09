 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal’s Villain To Release In 300 Screens?

Villain, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by B Unnikrishnan is all set to make a grand arrival to the theatres. The upcoming thriller is one among the most awaited films of the year and is expected to set the box office on fire.
The censoring of Villain has been completed and the Mohanlal starrer has bagged a clean U. Villain will hit the theatres on October 27, 2017 and the movie is expected to get a record release.
If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal's Villain will make a release in close to 300 screens. If that happens, the Mohanlal starrer will go on to become the first ever Malayalam film to get a release in 300 screens in Kerala.
Meanwhile, here we take you through the top 5 Malayalam movies, which had hit the maximum number of screens in Kerala.
Solo
Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, which had hit the theatres a few days back on October 5, 2017 holds the top spot. Reportedly, Solo made a release in close to 225 screens in Kerala alone and the movie got a grand opening.
Pulimurugan
The Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which had released a year back did get a grand release in the theatres. If reports are to be believed, the movie released in 214 screens in Kerala.
Velipadinte Pusthakam
Velipadinte Pusthakam, the most recent release of Mohanlal, which had hit the theatres during the Onam season went on to mark a grand arrival. The film released in 210 screens in Kerala.
The Great Father
The Great Father, which is the top grossing movie of the year, so far is one of the biggest successes of Mammootty. The film got a big release as the film released in 202 screens.