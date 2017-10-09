 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal’s Villain To Release In 300 Screens?

Villain, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by B Unnikrishnan is all set to make a grand arrival to the theatres. The upcoming thriller is one among the most awaited films of the year and is expected to set the box office on fire.

The censoring of Villain has been completed and the Mohanlal starrer has bagged a clean U. Villain will hit the theatres on October 27, 2017 and the movie is expected to get a record release.



If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal's Villain will make a release in close to 300 screens. If that happens, the Mohanlal starrer will go on to become the first ever Malayalam film to get a release in 300 screens in Kerala.



Meanwhile, here we take you through the top 5 Malayalam movies, which had hit the maximum number of screens in Kerala.

