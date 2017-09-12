 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal's Villain To Hit The Theatres On This Date?

Mohanlal starrrer Villain is definitely, one of the hugely awaited movies of the actor, in this year. Without any second thought, this B Unnikrishnan directorial could be ranked at the top in the list of most awaited Malayalam movies, as well.

Ever since the announcement of Mohanlal's Villain, there has been a huge buzz surrounding the project, with each update about Villain, further increasing the expectations on this big budget venture.



ALSO READ! When Amitabh Bachchan Weighed Mohanlal Over A Popular Hollywood Actor











The shoot of Mohanlal's Villain has already been completed and most recently, the trailer had also hit the online circuits. The wait continues for the release of the movie and now there are certain reports doing the rounds on social media regarding the release date of Mohanlal's Villain.



ALSO READ: Top 5 Movies Of The Week At The Box Office

