 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal's Villain To Hit The Theatres On This Date?

Mohanlal starrrer Villain is definitely, one of the hugely awaited movies of the actor, in this year. Without any second thought, this B Unnikrishnan directorial could be ranked at the top in the list of most awaited Malayalam movies, as well.
Ever since the announcement of Mohanlal's Villain, there has been a huge buzz surrounding the project, with each update about Villain, further increasing the expectations on this big budget venture.
The shoot of Mohanlal's Villain has already been completed and most recently, the trailer had also hit the online circuits. The wait continues for the release of the movie and now there are certain reports doing the rounds on social media regarding the release date of Mohanlal's Villain.
Villain To Hit The Theatres In This Month Itself?
If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal starrer Villain will hit the theatres on September 28, 2017, during the Pooja season. At the same time, the makers of Villain are yet to officially confirm the release date of the movie.
A Big Release On Cards
Villain has huge hype surrounding it and surely, we can expect a big release for the film. Earlier, B Unnikrishnan had stated that the makers of the film are planning to release the various language versions of the film.
Trailer That Set A Record
Villain's first official trailer did set some big records straight away. The trailer which had hit the online circuits on September 1, 2017, went on to become one of the fastest Malayalam movie trailers to touch the 5 Million Mark.
The Pooja Season
The upcoming Pooja season will witness the arrival of certain promising movies. Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms, Tovino Thomas's Tharangam, Soubin Shahir's Parava etc., are sure to be in the theatres during the Pooja Holidays.
Pulimurugan - The Previous Year's Pooja Release
Well, Mohanlal's Pooja release of the previous year, Pulimurugan, did go on to become an industry hit and a film that shattered all the box office records. Well, if Villain comes out in this Pooja season, the stage will be perfectly set for another Mohanlal starrer to go on to set new records during the big season.