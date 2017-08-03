 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain Sets A New Record With Satellite Rights!

Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal movie is undoubtedly the most awaited Malayalam movie of the year. If the reports are to be true, the Mohanlal movie has set a record, much before its release.

As per the latest reports, Villain has surpassed the record of Pulimurugan, by becoming the Malayalam movie to bag the highest satellite rights. Reportedly, Surya TV has bagged the satellite rights of Villain for a record price.

However, the team is yet to confirm the reports officially. Villain, which is written and directed by B Unnikrishnan, is expected to be the second 100-Crore movie of Malayalam movie industry, after Pulimurugan.