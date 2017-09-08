 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: The Trailer Crosses A New Milestone!

Mohanlal's Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan has found a place in the list of the hugely awaited movies of the year. The film, which is expected to be a well-crafted thriller will feature Mohanlal in the role of a character named Mathews Manjooran.

Importantly, this Mohanlal starrer has remained in the news, ever since its days of announcement. Most recently, team Villain had come up with the first official trailer of the movie, which did open to a great response from the audiences.

Now, the trailer of Mohanlal starrer Villain, which had hit the social media circuits on September 1, 2017 has crossed a new milestone. Reportedly, Villain's trailer has already crossed the 5 Million mark on Facebook.

With this achievement, the trailer of Mohanlal's Villain has gone on to become one of the fastest to reach this much coveted club and that speaks a lot about the huge hype that the film has.

The release date of Villain hasn't been announced by the makers yet. According to the reports, this Mohanlal starrer will be soon send for censoring and the makers will lock the release date by next week.