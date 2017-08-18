 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain Trailer For Onam

Villain, the Mohanlal starring suspense thriller, was originally slated to be released for Onam 2017. But sadly, director B Unnikrishnan and team has decided to postpone the release due to the delay in post-production works.

However, the makers have now decided to give a special gift for the Mohanlal fans and audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for the release. The much-awaited official trailer of Villain will be out for this Onam season.



Director B Unnikrishnan announced the news through his official Facebook page, and also revealed that Mohanlal has completed dubbing portions for the movie. The first official teaser of the movie had gone viral on social media.



Villain will feature Mohanlal in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-police officer, in the movie. The movie revolves around an incident which eventually led to Mathew Manjooran's comeback to the police force.



Tamil actor Vishal appears as the main antagonist, is playing the character Shaktivel Palaniswami. If the reports are to be believed, Vishal's character Shaktivel is a doctor, who becomes a prime factor in Mohanlal's character Mathew Manjooran's mission.



Manju Warrier will make a brief appearance as Mathew Manjooran's wife in the movie. Hansika Motwani and Rashi Khanna will make their Mollywood debuts, by playing the pivotals role in the movie.