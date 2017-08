Villain, the Mohanlal starring suspense thriller, was originally slated to be released for Onam 2017. But sadly, director B Unnikrishnan and team has decided to postpone the release due to the delay in post-production works.

However, the makers have now decided to give a special gift for the Mohanlal fans and audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for the release. The much-awaited official trailer of Villain will be out for this Onam season.