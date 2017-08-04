 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Yet Another Pre-release Record For The Movie!

It seems like Mohanlal starrer Villain, the highly anticipated movie of the year, is busy scripting some big records, even before its mega entry to the theatres.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal's Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan, did set a new record with a record price in the audio rights and most recently, with the satellite rights.



Now, here is yet another big record, that this Mohanlal starrer has bagged. According to a report by SouthLive, the Hindi dubbing rights for Villain have already been sold for a whopping amount. Reportedly, the rights have been sold for an amount of 1 Crore.



Well, that is definitely a big amount, considering the fact that Malayalam movies don't get such a huge amount for dubbing rights in Hindi. Mohanlal's Villain has also emerged as one among the very few Malayalam movies, whose Hindi dubbing rights have been sold ever before the release of the film.



Well, this rightly proves that Villain is getting bigger and bigger, with each passing day. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Srikanth, Rashi Khanna etc., in important roles.



Reportedly, the makers of Villain are planning to release the film simultaneously in three different languages. The team is yet to officially announce the release date of the movie.