 »   »   » Mohanlal's Second Look From Odiyan Is Out!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming fantasy thriller, Odiyan. Now, the latest talk on social media is Mohanlal's second look from Odiyan, which was leaked recently.

The actor's second look for the fantasy thriller, in which he sports a trimmed hairdo and sharpened beard. The pictures, which were recently leaked on the internet through a fans page of Mohanlal has been taking the social media by storm.



Recently, Mohanlal had stunned his fans and audiences with his first look for Odiyan, in which he sports a long hair and thick beard. Reportedly, the actor appears in that get-up in the movie, only in the portions which were shot at Varanasi.



As per the sources close to the project, the actor's latest look is for the older portions of his character Odiyan Manikkan. The first look poster of Odiyan suggests that Mohanlal will be appearing in a clean shaven look in the younger portions of his character.



Odiyan, which marks the directorial debut of ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon, features Manju Warrier as the female lead. Prakash Raj essays the main antagonist in the movie, which will have Siddique and Sarath Appani in the pivotal roles.