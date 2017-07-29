 »   »   » AMAZING! Mohanlal All Set To Do A Trilingual?

It seems like the days ahead would be really exciting forall the fans of Mohanlal, as the actor will be seen in films, which are big budget ventures, by all means.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will soon be seen doing a Trilingual movie. According to a report by Times Of India, Mohanlal has been considered to play the lead role in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the upcoming Kannada movie The Villain.



Reportedly, The Villain is an upcoming film, which features Shivarajkumar and Sudeep in the lead roles. The movie, helmed by Prem is expected to be made in other South Indian languages, as well and the makers are planning to cast Mohanlal in the role of Shivarajkumar.



The report also adds that Sudeep will be retained in the other language versions, as well. In fact, this is a real big news and this rightly shows the huge popularity, that Mohanlal now has in other industries, as well.



Mohanlal is now hugely popular in Telugu film industry, with his films like Janatha Garage and Manyam Puli, setting the cash registers ringing. Let us wait for further updates on this upcoming big project.