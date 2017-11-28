 »   »   » Mohanlal Shaji Kailas Are Reuniting: A Journey Through Their Previous Movies Together!

Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas is one among the golden combos of Malayalam cinema and they are all set to strike big at the box office, yet again, and that too, after a gap of 8 years.

The news regarding their re-association was welcomed by all the fans of the actor and the director and in this outing, the combo has the company of Renji Panicker as well, who will be scripting this much awaited venture.

Shaji Kailas is an expert in making stylish mass entertainers and he is one such director who has best used the star in Mohanlal. The Malayalam film audiences expect nothing less than a crackling entertainer from this big team.

In the past, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas have teamed up for some of the biggest ever hits in Malayalam and here we take you through Mohanlal Shaji Kailas movies of the past..