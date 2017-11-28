 »   »   » Mohanlal & Shaji Kailas Are Reuniting: A Journey Through Their Previous Movies Together!

Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas is one among the golden combos of Malayalam cinema and they are all set to strike big at the box office, yet again, and that too, after a gap of 8 years.
The news regarding their re-association was welcomed by all the fans of the actor and the director and in this outing, the combo has the company of Renji Panicker as well, who will be scripting this much awaited venture.
Shaji Kailas is an expert in making stylish mass entertainers and he is one such director who has best used the star in Mohanlal. The Malayalam film audiences expect nothing less than a crackling entertainer from this big team.
In the past, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas have teamed up for some of the biggest ever hits in Malayalam and here we take you through Mohanlal Shaji Kailas movies of the past..
Aaram Thampuran (1997)
Aaraam Thampuran was the first film for which Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal united. The film, which was scripted by Ranjith was a mass entertainer with a solid storyline to narrate. The film made the apt use of the actor and the star in Mohanlal and Aaraam Thampuran emerged as an industry hit.
Narasimham (2000)
The second film from the combo was meant to create a history at the box office. Narasimham, which was a game-changer for Malayalam cinema emerged as the biggest ever grosser at the Kerala box office. Narasimham wasn't just a movie for the fans but also a film with strong emotional content, which went down well with the family audiences, as well.
Thaandavam (2002)
After Narasimham, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas had united for Thaandavam, which released amidst huge expectations. It is a fact that the film failed to meet the expectations of the audiences and the lack of a good storyline had affected the film badly. The movie also received some harsh reviews from the critics.
Naatturajavu (2004)
Naatturajavu, which featured Mohanlal in the role of a character named Charlie was yet another mass movie. The film, which released during the Onam season of 2004 met with mixed reviews. Nevertheless, the film from Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas team managed to do a decent business at the box office.
Baba Kalyani (2006)
With Baba Kalyani, the audiences got to see Mohanlal in the role of a powerful cop, that too, after a short break. This investigative thriller, scripted by SN Swamy and directed by Shaji Kailas was high on mass elements and had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres.
Alibhai (2007)
Alibhai was one of the most hyped movies of the year 2007. The film was touted to recreate the big success of the team's Narasimham. Much like the expectations of the trade experts and the audiences, Alibhai got a record opening but disappointingly, the reviews weren't favourable for the movie and hence affected its long run.
Red Chillies (2009)
Red Chillies had Mohanlal in the role of a business Tycoon named OMR. The film, apart from being a mass entertainer had narrated an investigative tale, as well. The film went down well with certain sections of the audiences. The movie emerged as an above average grosser at the box office.