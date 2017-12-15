 »   »   » INTERESTING! Mohanlal & Shyamaprasad To Team Up For The First Time?

A film from Mohanlal-Shyamaprasad team has been in the wish list of a good number Malayalam film audiences. The actor par excellence and the master film-maker haven't teamed up for a movie so far, and now here is an exciting news for all those who have been eagerly waiting for a film from this heavily promising team.

Speculations are rife that Mohanlal and Shyamaprasad might soon team up for a film. If reports are to be believed, Shyamaprasad has narrated a script to Mohanlal and the actor has given his consent to move forward with the project.

Well, there hasn't been an official confirmation regarding this upcoming project. Reports also suggest that it isn't an immediate project and might take some more time to go on floors.

Earlier, Mohanlal and Shyamaprasad had team up for the film Loham, directed by Ranjith. In this particular film, Shyamaprasad had played a cameo role and that remains their sole association, till now.

Meanwhile, Shyamaprasad is busy with the works of his next release Hey Jude, featuring Nivin Pauly and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. On the other hand, Mohanlal is gearing up to join the new schedule of Odiyan, which is expected to begin in the month of January.