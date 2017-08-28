 »   »   » Social Media Goes Gaga Over Mohanlal's Mass Look!

Mohanlal, the complete actor has always set new trends with his onscreen and offscreen appearances. Now, social media is going gaga over Mohanlal's latest look, which he sported during the Stunt Union's silver jubilee celebrations, held in Chennai.

The actor simply rocked in the mass look, with his signature mustache-beard look, teamed up with an orange kurti and coloured dhoti. While all the other celebrities opted for the formal looks, Mohanlal carried the mass get-up like a boss.

Mohanlal, who is back from Bhutan after a short vacation, has made a public appearance after a break. The actor's latest pictures clicked during the Stunt Union silver jubilee celebrations has been going viral on social media.

The grand event was attended by several eminent personalities of South Indian film industry, including Rajinikanth, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Vikram, Arya, Vishal, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sivakumar, etc.

Reportedly, Mohanlal is all set to join the sets of his highly anticipated upcoming movie Odiyan, by the end of August. The movie, in which the actor essays the role of a black magician, is directed by ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon.