 »   »   » JUST OUT! Mohanlal Speaks Up About Odiyan 'Manikyan'!

Mohanlal is preparing to take the audiences for yet another scintillating ride with his upcoming film Odiyan, which also is the directorial debut of popular ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon.

The filming of Mohanlal's Odiyan has already commenced and it seems like this big budget venture will be a film worth waiting for. The first schedule commenced in Varanasi and Mohanlal had joined the sets of the film.



Earlier, it was revealed that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a character named Odiyan Manikyan in this film and now the makers of the film have come up with a video, which has the actor speaking a few things about the film.



