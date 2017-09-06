 »   »   » JUST OUT! Mohanlal Speaks Up About Odiyan 'Manikyan'!

Mohanlal is in the preparations to take the audiences for yet another scintillating ride with his upcoming film Odiyan, which also is the directorial debut of popular ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon.
The filming of Mohanlal's Odiyan has already commenced and it seems like this big budget venture will be a film worth waiting for. The first schedule commenced in Varanasi and Mohanlal had joined the sets of the film.
Earlier it was revealed that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a character named Odiyan Manikyan in this film and now the makers of the film have come up with a video, which has the actor speaking a few things about the film.
Odiyan Manikyan From Kashi..
Mohanlal took to Facebook to release a video, which has him talking about Manikyan and Odiyan. The video, which was shot in Kashi, has some scintillating visuals of the place.
Odiyan Manikyan's Journey..
According to Mohanlal, Odiyan's story is set in the place Thenkurissi and later, to call it an end to everything, Manikyan lands up in Varanasi. Manikyan spends a good number of years over there but due to certain circumstances, Manikyan is forced to go back to Thenkurissi.
The Crew Members..
Mohanlal also introduced the main crew members behind the film Odiyan. The camera department of the film will be handled by Shaji Kumar. Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, has its script written by National Award Winning writer, Harikrishnan.
The Second Scchedule Of Shoot..
The first schedule of shoot has been completed and the second schedule of the film will commence in Thenkurissi, a place in Palakkad district. The major portions of the film will be shot here.