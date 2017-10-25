 »   »   » PHENOMENAL! Mohanlal Starrer Villain's Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes!

The month of October is all set to witness something phenomenal in the form of the Mohanlal starrer Villain, which is gearing up for a big release on October 27, 2017.

There is a huge buzz surrounding the film, directed by B Unnikrishnan. Touted to be an emotional thriller, Villain has been made with a huge budget and is expected to be technically rich, as well.



Villain is gearing up to be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema as the movie is expected to grace approximately 300 screens across Kerala on its release date. Importantly, the reservations for the tickets have already been started.

