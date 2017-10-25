 »   »   » PHENOMENAL! Mohanlal Starrer Villain's Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes!

The month of October is all set to witness something phenomenal in the form of the Mohanlal starrer Villain, which is gearing up for a big release on October 27, 2017.
There is a huge buzz surrounding the film, directed by B Unnikrishnan. Touted to be an emotional thriller, Villain has been made with a huge budget and is expected to be technically rich, as well.
Villain is gearing up to be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema as the movie is expected to grace approximately 300 screens across Kerala on its release date. Importantly, the reservations for the tickets have already been started.
Record Booking
The advanced booking for Villain has already commenced. The online booking for the film was opened on October 22, 2017. Tickets in many of the centres went sold out like hot cakes within a record period of time. This rightly speaks about the big craze over the film.
First Show At 8 AM
According to the reports that have come in, the first show of Villain will commence by 8 AM. Various fans shows are also being conducted in the various parts of the state and we definitely can see some grand celebrations.
Places Outside Kerala
Villain is all set to open big in places outside Kerala, as weel. Importantly, the pre-booking for some of the centres in Bangalore has been opened and the response is pretty good.